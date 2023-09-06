HIGH POINT — The new clay studio at The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, featuring eight pottery wheels and two kilns, makes its debut this weekend.
The first workshop will be offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with instructor Emily Mansfield. Participants will learn how to drape clay slabs over premade molds, and the pieces will be fired and then glazed.
Another workshop, taught by TAG’s education director, Michaela Hafley, will focus on using clay slabs to create whimsical animal creatures. This workshop will be held Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Two sessions of classes focusing on pottery will be taught by Leigh Blanchard, a middle-school art teacher from Randolph County. The first three-week session, set to begin Sept. 13, will be on handbuilding, and participants will learn about the pinch, coil and slab techniques.
In the second session, a six-week session beginning Oct. 11, students will make basic cylinders on a pottery wheel.
“We are excited to be able to offer classes in our clay studio here in High Point,” Hafley said. “People have requested a designated space in High Point for ceramics, and we’re happy that we can now provide this for our community. As we are just opening the clay studio, classes are geared more toward beginning students and/or students who need a refresher course, or are just curious to see the studio at TAG.”
