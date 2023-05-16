HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards is hosting an opening reception Thursday for two new summer exhibits — “Intertwined” and the gallery’s annual middle-school art show.
The “Intertwined” reception will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and the middle-school show’s reception will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
Both shows will be on display at TAG through July 31.
“Intertwined” is guest-curated by Blue Spiral 1, an art gallery in Asheville, and features items by fiber artist Kimberly English, basketmaker Clay Burnette and ceramics artist Lisa Belsky.
English lives and works in western North Carolina as a teaching artist. She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in fibers from Savannah College of Art and Design and her master of fine arts degree in studio art from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her work has been exhibited widely, most recently through Vox Populi, the Museum of Craft and Design, and the Ackland Museum at UNC Chapel Hill.
Burnette is a self-taught pine needle basketmaker who has been coiling longleaf pine needles with waxed linen thread for almost 45 years. He has exhibited his work in more than 250 venues throughout the United States and abroad, including such shows as the Smithsonian Craft Show and the Philadelphia Craft Show.
Belsky is a studio artist and art educator from Philadelphia. She received her bachelor of fine arts degree from Tyler School of Art and her master of fine arts degree from Ohio State University. She is currently the studio manager and teacher at Black Hound Clay Studio in Philadelphia, and she exhibits her work across the country.
TAG’s annual middle-school art exhibit features student art from 11 schools in the Guilford County area. The participating schools are Kiser Middle School, Doris Henderson Newcomers School, Western Guilford Middle School, Southwest Guilford Middle School, Allen Middle School, Westchester Country Day School, Jamestown Middle School, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, Kernodle Middle School, High Point Christian Academy and High Point Friends School.
Both opening receptions are free and open to the public.
TAG is open to the public weekdays from noon to 5 p.m., and admission is free.
