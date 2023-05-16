HPTNWS-05-16-23 TAG.jpg

This basket by pine-needle basketmaker Clay Burnette is part of an exhibit opening Thursday at The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards.

HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards is hosting an opening reception Thursday for two new summer exhibits — “Intertwined” and the gallery’s annual middle-school art show.

The “Intertwined” reception will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and the middle-school show’s reception will be from 3 to 6 p.m.

