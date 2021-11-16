HIGH POINT — An opening reception for three new visual art exhibits will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
The Main Gallery will feature an exhibit titled “20/20” by contemporary artist Greig Leach.
“This exhibition presents how as an artist I was left to work through the emotions, turmoil and isolation of 2020,” Leach said.
The Upstairs Gallery will feature the work of nationally acclaimed watercolor artists Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita in an exhibit titled “Light Captured.” The exhibit represents a culmination and maturity of style that evokes mood, light and freedom with a fluidity of colors.
The Hallway Gallery will feature 22 photographs from the recent International Society of Furniture Designers INNOVATION + DESIGN competition.
For further information, call Theatre Art Galleries at 336-887-2138 or visit www.tagart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.