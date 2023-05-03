HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will host its Annual Gala and Art Auction on Friday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The event will take place in TAG’s new home at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road, Suite 151.
This event is TAG’s largest fundraiser, which supports its education and outreach programs for all ages, as well as ongoing visual art exhibits. It will include food provided by Southern Roots, a full bar, and music by Shane Key.
The art auction will feature original artwork from more than 50 artists, plus more than 100 unique silent auction items donated by businesses and artists.
This year’s raffle painting is “Working Towards the Blue,” an original painting donated by artist Beth Murray. The 36-by-24-inch acrylic-on-canvas piece has a retail value of $1,000. Raffle tickets are $15 each or 10 for $100, and they can be purchased online through the TAG website. You do not have to be present to win.
Tickets for this event are $50 for TAG members, $60 for non-members. They can be purchased online at www.tagart.org.
