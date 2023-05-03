HPTNWS-05-03-23 TAG.jpg

“Working Towards the Blue,” an acrylic painting donated by artist Beth Murray, is this year’s raffle painting for TAG’s Annual Gala and Art Auction, which will be held Friday.

HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will host its Annual Gala and Art Auction on Friday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will take place in TAG’s new home at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road, Suite 151.

