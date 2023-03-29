HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will offer nine sessions for summer art camps this summer.
All camps will take place at TAG’s new home in Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road, Suite 151. At the end of each week, all students and their families will be invited to an art show where students will show off their creations.
Here are the camps being offered:
• Play & Clay: Ages 4-6. June 13-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Students will explore two-dimensional and three-D art media, including air-dry clay. Creative thinking will be emphasized, and children’s books related to art and art-making will be included in the schedule.
• Going Green/Upcycled Art: Ages 7-11. June 13-16, 1-4 p.m. Students will focus on environmental art and create projects from various found materials, such as T-shirts, magazines, cardboard and plastic. Each participant will take home a handmade, reusable tote bag.
• Needles, Knots and Knowledge: Ages 10-15. June 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Students will focus on fiber and textiles. Basic sewing skills will be introduced, along with projects focusing on felting, weaving and macrame.
• It’s in the Books!: Ages 9-12. June 26-29, 9 a.m.-noon. Students will learn about printing and book-binding. A variety of ways to create handmade books will be introduced. Participants will create their own sketchbooks, scrapbooks and written books.
• STEM/Breakout Camp with High Point Museum: Ages 6-11. July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon. TAG and the museum are collaborating on an art and history experience. Students will combine art with science, technology, engineering and math while learning some fun and interesting facts. Families are invited to make their own ice cream on July 15 in the Historical Park at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
• Pinch, Coil and Slab! Clay Camp: Ages 9-14. July 17-20, 9 a.m.-noon. Students will learn about different clay techniques while creating their own hand-built clay creations.
• Stuffed Best Friends: Ages 4-5. July 24-27, 9 a.m.-noon. On the first day, campers will choose a bear or dog to stuff. During the week, participants will create art using a variety of materials featuring their new cuddly best friend.
• Bubbling Over With Art Ideas: Ages 6-9. July 24-27, 1-4 p.m. Campers will begin the week by getting their hands messy and using bubbles, shaving cream, chalk and watercolors to create beautiful paper. They’ll devote the rest of the week to creating masterpieces using these papers. Some papers will be used as backgrounds, others will be used to create paper sculptures and masks.
• Everything 3-D: Ages 7-11. July 31-Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-noon. Students will explore different mediums such as plaster gauze, Sculpey clay, recycled materials and other art supplies to create a variety of sculptures.
The cost for each of the camps is $125 for TAG members, $140 for non-members. Snacks and water will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.