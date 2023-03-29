HPTNWS-03-30-23 CAMPS.jpg

Young artists will create masterpieces — and have fun in the process — at summer art camps hosted by The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards.

HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will offer nine sessions for summer art camps this summer.

All camps will take place at TAG’s new home in Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road, Suite 151. At the end of each week, all students and their families will be invited to an art show where students will show off their creations.

