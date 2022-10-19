HIGH POINT — Theatre Art Galleries will offer a six-week art course for homeschooled students ages 5-9 from Nov. 7 through Dec. 12. The class will focus on animals and African art, and students will create both 2D and 3D works of art.
“We’re so excited to offer students an opportunity to learn about animals and African art through close looking at paintings and artifacts, some of which will be provided by the North Carolina Museum of Art, and with hands-on activities using such media as paint, collage and papier-mache,” said Michaela Hafley, TAG’s education director. “It’s an opportunity for students to explore, get messy and have fun, all while learning about art and other cultures.”
