HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will offer seven adult classes and a homeschool art class in the coming weeks.
Each class, taught by a talented local artist, will meet once a week for four weeks:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will offer seven adult classes and a homeschool art class in the coming weeks.
Each class, taught by a talented local artist, will meet once a week for four weeks:
• Watercolor, taught by Liz McKinnon. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Feb. 27. Cost is $120 for TAG members, $135 for non-members.
• Fundamentals of Drawing, taught by Eric Little. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Feb. 28. Cost is $120 for TAG members, $135 for non-members.
• Printmaking, taught by Michaela Hafley. Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., beginning Feb. 28. Cost is $140 for TAG members, $160 for non-members.
• Intermediate Drawing Class, taught by Eric Little. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, beginning March 1. Cost is $120 for TAG members, $135 for non-members.
• Abstract Oil Painting, taught by Kelly Taylor. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, beginning March 2. Cost is $120 for TAG members, $135 for non-members.
• Still Life Oil Painting, taught by Kelly Taylor. Thursdays, 1-3 p.m., beginning March 2. Cost is $120 for TAG members, $135 for non-members.
• Acrylic Painting, taught by Michaela Hafley. Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., beginning March 2. Cost is $120 for TAG members, $135 for non-members.
For detailed class descriptions and to register for the classes, visit www.tagart.org/art-classes.
TAG is also offering a homeschool art class for students ages 5-10, beginning March 9. The theme for the course is “Animals and African Art.” During this class, students will receive hands-on experience creating 2D and 3D projects. A virtual field trip with the North Carolina Museum of Art will be included. The last class will be a small art show featuring the students’ work.
The homeschool classes will be held Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, from March 9 through March 30. The cost is $125 for TAG members and $140 for non-members. Registration is required and can be completed online at tagart.org/homeschool-art-class.
For more information about any of the art classes, contact Michaela Hafley, TAG education director, at michaela@tagart.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.