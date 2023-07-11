HIGH POINT — In a year of changes for The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards — a new location, along with new classes and workshops — TAG has a newly redesigned website.
Visitors to www.tagart.org can learn about current, upcoming and past exhibits, as well as register for classes and workshops, said Jeff Horney, TAG’s executive director. Also available is the opportunity to become a TAG patron by joining online or making donations in honor or memory of someone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.