HPTNWS-02-07-23 ART.jpg

Pottery by High Point dentist Lee Bass Nunn will be among the artwork featured at this week's Pop Up Art Show.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — For the first time since the pandemic, The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (formerly Theatre Art Galleries) will hold its popular Pop Up Art Show.

It will be hosted by TAG board president Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, at their home this Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

