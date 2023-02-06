HIGH POINT — For the first time since the pandemic, The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (formerly Theatre Art Galleries) will hold its popular Pop Up Art Show.
It will be hosted by TAG board president Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, at their home this Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
This event will feature the artwork of eight artists representing several genres, and each artist will have 10 to 12 pieces available for purchase. (Payment must be by check or credit card.)
• Joe Craig, a High Point native and retired Superior Court judge who will show his unique artistic style.
• Barrett Ervin, an Atlanta artist who experiments with color, shape and space.
• Kristen Groner, an abstract artist from Pinehurst.
• Beth Murray, an abstract painter based in Winston-Salem.
• Caprice McNeill, a Raleigh artist who tells stories through her art.
• Lee Bass Nunn, a local artist and dentist who will have various pottery pieces.
• Katie Podracky, an oil painter and mixed-media artist from Greensboro.
• Martha Serenius, a mixed-media artist from Charlotte who works with acrylic paints, charcoal, pastels and collage.
The in-home art show and sale is for TAG members and their guests only.
