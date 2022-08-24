HIGH POINT — A man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the northern part of the city was sitting in a car when he was shot, according to a recording of a 911 call, and police announced Tuesday the name of the man accused in the shooting.

Marcus C. Dilworth, 41, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder and prohibited weapons possession by a felon in the death of Terrance J. Parms, 32, of High Point, the High Point Police Department said Tuesday.

