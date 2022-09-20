HIGH POINT — This weekend is High Point University’s Family Weekend, which is expected to bring about 8,000 visitors to the city.
That number of visitors to local restaurants, hotels and shops translates to a $1.4 million economic boost, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
Bethany Whitt O’Dell, guest services manager at the J.H. Adams Inn, said it’s nice to be the “home away from home” for HPU families.
“It is truly a treat for us to host the wonderful people who come to visit their students,” she said.
“This is a great opportunity for guaranteed revenue for not only our property but all the local businesses. As this is such a fun weekend, we love the happy spirit that comes with our visitors. Our staff enjoys serving these family members and seeing individuals get to know one another, sharing their common experiences as HPU parents.”
During the weekend, HPU families can look forward to tours at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, a 5K family fun run, concerts, athletic events and more.
The main event of the weekend is a concert on Saturday in the Qubein Arena by country singer Chris Lane and an ABBA tribute band.
