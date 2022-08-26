HIGH POINT — Amid the worry about the fate of her missing mother, Heddie Dawkins, Rhonda Neal said she and her family have been overwhelmed by the care and concern expressed by people not only locally but across the state.
Dawkins, 81, who has dementia, has been missing since leaving her north High Point home on Blockhouse Court about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and apparently accidentally locking herself out. The High Point Police Department led a two-day search of a 3-mile radius around the house and continues to solicit tips.
“We have just got amazing support from the community,” Neal told The High Point Enterprise. “It’s been family and friends from all over, restaurants providing food.”
The family was contacted earlier this week by a woman in Boone who’s an accomplished hiker and came to the area to assist in the search, Neal said.
“She went up in some wooded areas,” Neal said. “The police and other services have done so much. We can’t believe it — it’s amazing. We genuinely feel that everyone cares about our mom.”
Neal said her mother is well-known in the community from her years as a counselor to students at High Point Central High School and Welborn Middle School.
Dawkins worked for Guilford County Schools from November 1991 until she retired in June 2007, according to school system records.
The High Point Police Department asks that residents of the area continue checking fenced areas, storage buildings or vehicles on their property in case Dawkins got into one. People also should review doorbell or closed-circuit camera footage. Anyone with information can call the police at 336-883-3224 or dial 911.
Neal said her family has been contacted by hundreds of people this week.
“We feel the love in this city,” Neal said. “We are just grateful and want to find her and bring her home.”
