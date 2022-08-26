HPTNWS-08-27-22 MISSING.jpg

The family of Heddie Dawkins said they have been overwhelmed by the support of the community since the 81-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday from her north High Point neighborhood.

HIGH POINT — Amid the worry about the fate of her missing mother, Heddie Dawkins, Rhonda Neal said she and her family have been overwhelmed by the care and concern expressed by people not only locally but across the state.

Dawkins, 81, who has dementia, has been missing since leaving her north High Point home on Blockhouse Court about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and apparently accidentally locking herself out. The High Point Police Department led a two-day search of a 3-mile radius around the house and continues to solicit tips.

