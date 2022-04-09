HIGH POINT — Supply-chain bottlenecks continue to be one of the main factors putting a damper on favorable economic conditions for the furniture industry.
That was a key takeaway from Jerry Epperson’s remarks at the recent spring High Point Market.
“Our state of the industry is perplexed,” said Epperson, a furniture industry analyst with 50 years of experience who spoke at a Home Furnishings Association seminar.
“I think these are some of the most challenging days a furniture retailer has ever faced,” he said. “Just inflation, the labor shortage, COVID, product shortages, Ukraine — wouldn’t one of those alone be enough?”
He said logistics at major seaports are still slow, which means that the industry is having a hard time filling the demand for furniture, which has been up since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
Most residential furniture is sourced from China, Vietnam and other parts of Asia. About 90% of all wooden and metal furniture is imported.
“Vietnam in the third quarter last year was virtually shut down; they couldn’t get product to us,” said Epperson, managing director of the Mann, Armistead & Epperson Ltd. investment bank in Richmond, Virginia.
“The major ports are still slow, and they can’t seem to create enough space to allow containers to come in and the empty containers to go out.”
Some importers are getting around this by using smaller ports and adding new product categories. He said 90% of the showrooms here had new and different merchandise at Market.
“Some of the importers are investing heavily in North America,” Epperson noted in a recent newsletter. “The port problems may not be a short-term event. We may never be able to import by ships as we have in the past if you believe the environmental impact these ships appear to have. And we have to add all the higher energy and labor costs as well to the cost of importing on a ship.”
About 45% of upholstered furniture is imported. The custom side of this business, which is largely domestic, is strong and growing, Epperson said.
“That’s one reason we need a strong and vibrant designer community,” he said. “The designer community in the home furnishings business is huge and growing. They probably represent 40 or 50% of the attendees at High Point Market. They represent between 10 and 15% of the actual dollar volume done, but they’re a growing market because consumers, as they get into working more, just don’t have the time that they used to be able to decorate.”
The housing industry, which accounts for about 20% of the furniture sold, is still growing, he said, even though mortgage rates are slightly up. Historically, rates are still not that high, he said.
“I can remember 11-and-a-half-percent mortgages,” said Epperson. “They weren’t pretty, but they got us a house.”
