GUILFORD COUNTY — An upstart, Denver-based airplane maker is in negotiations with state officials over building a manufacturing plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport to build a new generation of supersonic passenger jets, five people in government and business confirmed for The News & Observer.
If the deal is completed — which the N&O's sources said was likely in the next 30 to 90 days — a 6-year-old company called Boom Supersonic, founded by a former Groupon director, will use the site to produce its new Overture jet.
Aubrey Scanlan, a spokesperson for Boom, would not confirm to the N&O the company’s plans to build in North Carolina. A spokesperson for the governor’s office also declined to comment.
Legislation appropriating $106.75 million for PTI has been approved by the General Assembly to prepare up to 1,000 acres at the airport for a manufacturing plant that is expected to bring at least a $500 million investment and create at least 1,750 jobs.
If the agreement between North Carolina and the company is finalized, work on Boom's plant could begin in 2022 with the first Overture rolling out in 2025 and flying in 2026.
The company says the 205-foot passenger plane will be able to travel at more than 1,300 mph, twice the speed of today's fastest airliners, carry 65 to 88 passengers and fly as far as 4,888 miles at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet.
Boom unveiled a demonstration model of the plane in October 2020 in Denver, though material posted on the company’s website indicates it has not yet flown.
In June, United Airlines announced its intention to buy at least 15 Overture jets, with plans to begin supersonic passenger travel by 2029.
Boom hopes to reintroduce passenger travel at speeds faster than sound while distinguishing itself from Concorde, the defunct British Airways- and Air France-operated jet notorious for its ear-splitting noise and astronomical ticket prices.
"Here is the future I believe in," Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl says in a video on the company's website. "A future in which you can get anywhere on the planet in four hours for just a hundred bucks — a world in which the fastest flight is also the cheapest and there's no reason ever to board a slow plane."
The Concorde, which carried passengers from 1976 to 2003, was a marvel of mid-20th century engineering. But it had insurmountable shortcomings. The deafening roar of sonic boom — produced along the flight path whenever Concorde exceeded the speed of sound — made flight above land impossible. The Federal Aviation Administration banned most supersonic flight over the continental United States in 1973. And ticket prices for the Concorde cost about $13,000 in current dollars.
In 2000, Concorde suffered its most prominent setback when an Air France jet crashed on takeoff after striking debris on the runway, killing 113 people.
Boom says Overture's more efficient technology and sustainable fuel substitutes permit lower operating costs and more reasonable ticket fares.
"Final ticket prices will be set by airlines, but we're designing Overture to allow airlines to offer fares comparable to today's business class," Boom's website says. "Our long-term vision is that the fastest flight is also the most affordable."
To mitigate the thunderous crack of sonic booms, Overture will reduce speeds when traveling over land and near the coast, the company says. Still, Boom's planes will cut many of United Airlines' current travel times in half, United’s press release said.
"Among the many future potential routes for United are Newark to London in just three and a half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in just six hours," the press release said.
Boom Supersonic would join several aerospace companies already operating at PTI, including HondaJet, HAECO, Cessna and FedEx.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
