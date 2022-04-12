GUILFORD COUNTY — The superintendent of the Guilford County Schools has donated $50,000 to a local education nonprofit to counter food insecurity among children.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras made the contribution to the Guilford Education Association, which she announced at a recent Guilford County education summit, in honor of her brother, Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York, police detective who died at age 53 from cancer in January 2021.
The association is an independent nonprofit that offers support to Guilford County Schools students, teachers and schools. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Guilford Education Association raised $1 million to provide 10,000 reconditioned laptops to GCS students who lacked the necessary technology to learn remotely, and it convened a local coalition of community partners to make sure food continued to be distributed to students while schools were closed.
The association also operates the Teacher Supply Warehouse, which provides a wide variety of new and gently used classroom supplies to GCS educators year-round at no cost.
This isn’t the first time Contreras has made a donation related to food insecurity since becoming superintendent six years ago. In August 2019, Contreras contributed $10,500 to cover unpaid school meal debt for students and their families at all High Point public schools.
Contreras announced in January that she will leave her job later this year to become the leader of a Raleigh-based educational organization.
