HIGH POINT — A second town hall to address questions about the performance of public schools in High Point has been scheduled, but this time the superintendent of Guilford County Schools will be there.

The first town hall on Sept. 27 at the Macedonia Family Resource Center left a number of High Point residents frustrated because the GCS administrators who came would not talk about the main thing some people wanted to discuss, which is whether High Point schools get their fair share of resources compared to Greensboro schools, said Dell McCormick, the executive director of the resource center.

Trending Videos