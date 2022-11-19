HIGH POINT — A second town hall to address questions about the performance of public schools in High Point has been scheduled, but this time the superintendent of Guilford County Schools will be there.
The first town hall on Sept. 27 at the Macedonia Family Resource Center left a number of High Point residents frustrated because the GCS administrators who came would not talk about the main thing some people wanted to discuss, which is whether High Point schools get their fair share of resources compared to Greensboro schools, said Dell McCormick, the executive director of the resource center.
He said he is soliciting questions that people want Superintendent Whitney Oakley to answer and will send them to her ahead of the new town hall that has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in hopes that she will address them.
“She’s very accommodating. She’s very apologetic for the way the last meeting went,” he said. “She responded to my email immediately.”
Gabrielle Brown, GCS’s public information officer, confirmed that Oakley plans to be at the town hall and is approaching it as one of the “community conversations” that Oakley has had around the county the past several weeks to gather public input on the future of the school system.
In those “Better Together” sessions, including one at T.W. Andrews High School, Oakley has given a presentation and solicited views from those attending on specific topics. At the Andrews session, two people brought up a common perception in High Point that the city is treated as a “red-headed stepchild” in Guilford County.
Carlvena Foster, a member of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who previously served on the Guilford County Board of Education for several years, also will attend the Dec. 7 town hall.
Foster came to the first town hall and delivered an impassioned defense of GCS leadership.
McCormick organized the September town hall after seeing public reaction to news that 17 of the 24 schools in High Point garnered accountability grades of D or F when the state released the grades Sept. 1.
At that town hall, Sonya Stephens, the chief performance officer for GCS, delivered a presentation about the overall performance of all of the county’s public schools. Afterward, when pressed about questions the public had submitted about High Point versus Greensboro comparisons, she said that any perceptions that High Point schools were doing worse than those elsewhere in the county are incorrect.
