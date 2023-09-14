HIGH POINT — A gathering of about 150 people from a cross-section of the community Wednesday illustrated the ongoing response to a national study eight years ago that ranked the High Point area as the worst in the nation for food hardship.
The Greater High Point Food Alliance, which was formed in the wake of the ranking, held its annual Food Security Summit at Congdon Yards. People who attended the event heard from speakers and brainstormed ideas to counter food hardship.
“We will talk through issues of food sustainability in the High Point area,” said alliance board member Rishaunda Moses.
A national nonprofit, the Food Research and Action Center, in collaboration with Gallup, ranked the High Point-Greensboro metropolitan area as leading the nation in food hardship in April 2015, with nearly 28% of local households experienced food hardship regularly.
The center began the surveys in 2008, and the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area regularly ranked in the top 10 for food hardship nationwide. After the area rose to the top food hardship ranking, the community rallied to tackle the issue in a comprehensive fashion. The initiatives ranged from urban neighborhood gardens to efforts to connect people in need with food resources.
When the next Food Research and Action Center report was released in 2018, the local food sustainability campaign appeared to have made a difference: The Greensboro-High Point area had dropped to No. 14 in the national survey, which was discontinued after the 2018 report.
The advocates with the Greater High Point Food Alliance haven’t stopped their campaign though. In the eight-page program for the summit Wednesday, the alliance outlined its ongoing efforts, which include:
• The alliance created a Food Security Fund to financially support grant projects to counter food hardship. So far more than $225,000 has been awarded for projects.
• A food finder digital app was launched and later expanded to pinpoint area food resources.
• Across High Point, 50 community and school gardens have been planted.
• The alliance helped form the Healthy Guilford Coalition address nutrition and the need for physical activity. The coalition includes area medical centers, nonprofits and government agencies.
• The alliance promotes the Growing Toward Leadership series of classes for advocates of food sustainability. The sessions include topics such as grant-writing and use of social media.
The High Point community’s response to food hardship has received notice. Four years ago a pair of researchers associated with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill completed a study here that found encouraging signs about how people sought to counter the problem.
This year’s Food Security Summit focused on developing a local, sustainable food system, said Carl Vierling, executive director of the alliance.
“This is only possible when a community recognizes the needs and then works across disciplines to begin to develop a plan,” Vierling said. “Creating a just and sustainable food system is a long-term goal that is only possible with the input from the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.