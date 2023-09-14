HIGH POINT — A gathering of about 150 people from a cross-section of the community Wednesday illustrated the ongoing response to a national study eight years ago that ranked the High Point area as the worst in the nation for food hardship.

The Greater High Point Food Alliance, which was formed in the wake of the ranking, held its annual Food Security Summit at Congdon Yards. People who attended the event heard from speakers and brainstormed ideas to counter food hardship.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul