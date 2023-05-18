HPTNWS-05-18-23 VIOLENCE.jpg

The Rev. Brad Lilly, president of High Point Peacemakers, gives opening remarks at Wednesday’s Stop the Violence Summit held at The Loft at Congdon Yards.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — About 200 law enforcement officers, clergy and community volunteers from across the region came together in High Point on Wednesday to craft a response to criminal violence that regularly crosses city borders.

The participants in the inaugural Stop The Violence Summit want to make connections among people in High Point, Greensboro, Thomasville, Winston-Salem and the surrounding counties to counter violence in a comprehensive fashion. The organizers of the summit say criminals from one city commit violent acts in a neighboring city or have activities that stretch into multiple jurisdictions.

pjohnson@hpenews.com |

@HPEPaul | 336-888-3528

Trending Videos