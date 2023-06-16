HIGH POINT — For students like 17-year-old Amari Wilson, friends are not always the easiest to come by.
Wilson, a rising senior at High Point Central High School, said she hasn’t been able to connect with a lot of people — that is until she applied to a summer program with the High Point Police Department.
“I have been able to click with people who are below my age, above my age,” Wilson said of the program. “There’s always something to laugh about and joke about.”
Wilson, along with 30 other students from Davidon and Guilford counties, began the annual two-week Youth Leadership Academy on June 12. It is designed to build leadership and teamwork skills.
The academy, held by the High Point Police Department and High Point University, takes high school students to different parts of the state to volunteer at different ministries, conquer obstacle courses and take on new challenges such as white water rafting.
Over the next two weeks, Wilson said, she looks forward to branching out and continuing the friendships she’s made even after the academy is over.
“We’re supposed to grow as a family,” Wilson said. “(It) should be like we could hang out outside of this program, it should be able to be a safe haven for you,” Wilson said.
The High Point Police Department started the program 10 years ago after receiving a $9,000 grant. It was intended to help expand students’ ideas about what makes a great leader, said Robert Tull, a school resource officer at Andrews High School and the 2023 academy coordinator.
With the help of HPU, Tull said, the grant has grown to $20,000 a year. In addition, local restaurants have donated food so students don’t have to pay for meals.
Every interested student has to apply to the program, where they may be selected by the police department’s school resource officers to participate. Out of 43 applicants, 31 students were chosen.
Tull said the officers look for specific attributes in each applicant, such as a student who has quality grades and demonstrates kindness to their peers.
“We speak with several people who have an impact on this child within the school to find out if they would be a good candidate, and then we put them all in a pile and then we start selecting from there who would be the best for this,” Tull said. “Not everybody has the opportunity, unfortunately. I wish we could take everyone, but you can’t.”
HPU hosts the academy during the day, and students use its classrooms and listen to presentations on topics such as mentorship, said Lindsey Ayers, the vice president for university relations.
“We want to open their eyes to the fact that their future is right in front of them, and the decisions they make now and the work that they put in now can certainly shape them to future success,” Ayers said.
Tull said in the few years he has been involved with the program, he has built friendships with students who have graduated from the academy and has enjoyed watching them grow.
“Someone who may be not willing to step up, someone who’s not willing to take initiative, and here they come along and do that,” Tull said. “You really get to understand who they are, what makes them tick, what they’re looking for in the future.”
Tull said he wants all of the kids to graduate from the program knowing they are “great leaders” and can help affect the community around them in some way.
“It’s on us as an older generation to teach the kids that it’s important for them to give back for free — do it out of the kindness of your heart,” Tull said. “That to me teaches more than anything, because we have to learn how to be kind to others and serve humanity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.