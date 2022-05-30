HIGH POINT — A summer program that helps feed Guilford County Schools students in need will soon start up again.
Free breakfast and lunch will be served at 22 schools across the county to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months as part of Guilford County Schools’ annual meal program.
Summer meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays starting June 13. Breakfast will be served 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon. High Point sites open until Aug. 19 include Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High, Northwood Elementary and Southwest Elementary.High Point sites open until July 28 include Montlieu Academy and Welborn Academy.
“We know many families count on the meals we offer during the school year,” said Travis Fisher, executive director of the school system’s School Nutrition Services department. “This program allows us to continue to support our students, families and communities, even when school isn’t in session.”
