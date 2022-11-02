HPTNWS-11-03-22 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Biscuitville restaurant on N. Main Street. Jobless rates across the area and state dropped from August to September, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The local and state job market remained warmed up through the end of the summer.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday that unemployment rates in September declined almost across the board from August as well as compared to September 2021.

Trending Videos