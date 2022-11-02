HIGH POINT — The local and state job market remained warmed up through the end of the summer.
The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday that unemployment rates in September declined almost across the board from August as well as compared to September 2021.
“September saw a very positive job market report,” said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University. “The labor force grew in the Greensboro-High Point metro area – people working or looking for work. But jobs grew even faster.”
The city of High Point unemployment rate fell from 4.8% in August to 4% in September, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The September jobless level was the second-lowest for the city since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The lowest local unemployment rate since the start of the pandemic was 3.9% this past April.
In September 2020, when the pandemic remained a drag on the economy, the city of High Point’s jobless rate was 8.1%.
A solid portion of the September job gains was expected, a seasonal effect of educators returning to work.
But McCully told The High Point Enterprise that employers in the leisure and hospitality industry, among others, remain interested in hiring.
One cautionary point is that rising interest rates seem to be slowing activity in sectors such as housing, McCully said.
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 99 of 100 counties from August to September while increasing in Warren County in eastern North Carolina.
In another positive sign, the number of counties with unemployment rates at or below 5% increased from 83 in August to 92 in September. An unemployment rate of 5% or lower historically is considered a benchmark for a healthy job market.
No counties recorded jobless rates in August or September that were 10% or higher, an indicator of a troubled employment market.
The statewide number of workers who were employed increased in September by 35,919 to 4.95 million, while the number unemployed decreased by 29,687 to 169,997. Since September 2021, the number of employed workers employed has increased by 174,474, while the number unemployed decreased by 35,405.
