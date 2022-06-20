THOMASVILLE – Because of a power failure, summer school classes were canceled for today at Thomasville Middle School and Thomasville High School, the Thomasville City Schools said.
Parents were immediately notified and students were returned to their homes.
There will not be any make-up classes scheduled, the school system said.
The summer sessions at Thomasville Primary and Liberty Drive Elementary Schools operated as normal because these schools were unaffected by the outage.
School nutrition services for Monday for Thomasville High were moved to Thomasville Primary and services for Thomasville Middle were moved to Liberty Drive Elementary.
