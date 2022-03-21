HIGH POINT — Theatre Art Galleries has announced the return of its summer art camps for children.
The first of the weekly art camps will be held July 5-8, when TAG partners with the High Point Museum for “Step Back In Time” at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. This camp is for children ages 5-10.
All other camps will take place in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery upstairs at TAG, 220 E. Commerce Ave.:
• “Form: The 3-D World,” open to ages 9-14, July 11-14.
• “Under the Sea/Creatures and Me,” open to ages 5-8, July 18-21.
• “Music Masterpieces,” open to ages 5-9, July 25-28.
• “Ink, Stamp, Print,” open to ages 8-12, Aug. 1-4.
All camps are from 9 a.m. to noon. Snacks and water will be provided, but students may also bring their own snacks and water.
The cost is $100 for TAG members, $125 for nonmembers. Space is limited, so families are encouraged to register online at www.tagart.org as soon as possible.
Further details, including descriptions of each camp, can also be found on the website.
For additional information, including details about needs-based scholarships, contact Michaela Hafley, education director, at 336-887-2137 or michaela@tagart.org.
