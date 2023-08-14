HIGH POINT — An internationally known businessman and star of a Discovery Channel show about starting a new business will deliver High Point University’s commencement address for undergraduate students on May 4, the university announced Monday.

Glenn Stearns overcame obstacles to become the first person in his family to attend college. After earning his degree in economics, he moved to California to search for new opportunities. Within 10 years, Stearns started Stearns Lending LLC as well as a settlement company, Carriage Escrow. Stearns Lending became one of the nation’s largest privately held mortgage companies, and Carriage Escrow soon became the nation’s largest HUD contractor.