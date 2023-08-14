HIGH POINT — An internationally known businessman and star of a Discovery Channel show about starting a new business will deliver High Point University’s commencement address for undergraduate students on May 4, the university announced Monday.
Glenn Stearns overcame obstacles to become the first person in his family to attend college. After earning his degree in economics, he moved to California to search for new opportunities. Within 10 years, Stearns started Stearns Lending LLC as well as a settlement company, Carriage Escrow. Stearns Lending became one of the nation’s largest privately held mortgage companies, and Carriage Escrow soon became the nation’s largest HUD contractor.
Stearns also founded Anivive Life Science, TriVerify, TriMavin, United House Services and Mortgage Services Providers Holdings.
In 2019, Stearns starred in the Discovery Channel show “Undercover Billionaire,” centered on starting over again and building a business from the ground floor. The company he built on the show, Underdog BBQ, operates where the show took place in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Stearns is the founder and CEO of mortgage banker Kind Lending and host of the “Grit Happens” podcast. His life story is shared in a new book, “Integrity: My Slow and Painful Journey to Success.”
HPU also announced that Vincent Price, the president of Duke University, will provide HPU’s commencement address to graduate students on May 2. Price is the 10th dresident of Duke University, where he is also Walter Hines Page Professor of Public Policy and Political Science in the Sanford School of Public Policy and Trinity College of Arts and Sciences.
HPU President Nido Qubein said students will find both men’s stories inspiring.
“Glenn Stearns’ life as a successful entrepreneur demonstrates how hard work, determination and grit can turn a vision for the American Dream into reality. President Price has made an extraordinary impact in higher education and led some of the most prestigious universities in the nation,” he said. “For our graduates, the inspiring journeys of these influential leaders will shine the light on the impact that they, too, can achieve in their respective fields.”
