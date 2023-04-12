HPTNWS-04-13-23 SHOW.jpg

The family-friendly "Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience" will be presented Saturday afternoon and evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Some of the world’s most talented dogs will take the stage of the High Point Theatre for two high-energy shows this weekend.

The family-friendly show “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” will be presented at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Doors will open at 1 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

