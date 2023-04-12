HIGH POINT — Some of the world’s most talented dogs will take the stage of the High Point Theatre for two high-energy shows this weekend.
The family-friendly show “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” will be presented at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Doors will open at 1 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
Stunt Dog Productions is a family-owned business led by the husband-and-wife team of Chris and Suzey Perondi. The business began in 1999 and has since produced more than 10,000 live shows. It has been through a few changes over the years but has evolved into one of the largest touring dog acts in the world, with three full-time touring units serving the United States and Canada.
The high-energy show features Frisbee-catching, mind-blowing dog tricks, incredible stunts, audience participation and more. Each show has been written and created by Chris Perondi, is scripted and choreographed to music, and features what Perondi says are “the most talented stunt dogs, trick dogs and Frisbee dogs in the world.”
The Perondis’ mission is to promote pet adoption and responsible pet ownership, and to educate people on the importance of spaying and neutering pets. During every show, they take time to share their mission and encourage everyone to spend more time with their pets at home.
The show is sponsored by Northwood Animal Hospital, and a portion of ticket proceeds will go toward Break the Chain Kennel Kru, a nonprofit organization designed to assist families with chained dogs in underserved communities in Guilford County.
Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. You can also order tickets online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
