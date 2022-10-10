HIGH POINT — The rate of teen pregnancy in High Point decreased between 2010 and 2020, the rates of pre-term births, babies born with low birth weight and infant mortality increased slightly and remained above the state average, according to a study released by the Foundation for a Healthy High Point.
The study, "Healthy Beginnings in Greater High Point," was done by epidemiologist Mark H. Smith as part of the foundation's Healthy Beginnings initiative. The initiative, which has resulted in $3 million in funding to 12 local organizations, is focused on reducing unintended pregnancies and supporting healthy pregnancies and early child development.
According to the study, which used data from the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics, more work remains to address maternal and child health disparities in Greater High Point. Among the findings:
Teen pregnancy rates in greater High Point, Guilford County as a whole and North Carolina declined significantly from 2010 to 2020. In High Point, the rate dropped from 38.1 for every 1,000 births to 23.4, but the 27260 ZIP code continues to have a significantly higher rate – 64.9 per 1,000 births – than the greater High Point and Greensboro ZIP codes combined.
There was no improvement in the rate of pre-term births (those born before reaching 37 weeks of gestation) between 2010 and 2020 in the state, county or greater High Point. Racial disparities continue, with pre-term birth rates significantly higher among African American mothers than among white and Hispanic mothers.
The percentage of low-birth-weight babies – born at less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces – increased in the state and county, but greater High Point saw the most significant increase, from 9.6% to 10.8%. Again, African American mothers were more likely to have low birthweight babies than white or Hispanic mothers. Babies born with low birth weights are more likely to experience health and developmental issues.
The infant mortality rate, considered a key measure of overall community health and socio-economic development, was 9 per 1,000 births in greater High Point. The Guilford County Health Department reports that the countywide infant mortality rate in 2020 was 7.6 per 1,000 births. The statewide rate was just 6.9 per 1,000 births.
Earlier this year, the Foundation committed $196,218 over two years to the High Point Regional Health Foundation for a program that will include hiring someone to be based at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center to help guide expectant and new mothers to needed services within the hospital and community-based services in High Point, Executive Director Curtis Holloman said.
"We know through evidence-based research that one-on-one programs working with expectant and new mothers are effective approaches to improving birth outcomes," he said. "This position will help to identify mothers who currently lack access to resources and services that will support them to have a healthy birth and baby."
Other investments in the Healthy Beginnings initiative include Family Connects Guilford and the JustTEENS Wellness Clinic (run by the Guilford County Health Department), Nurse-Family Partnership (run by Guilford Child Development), Partnering for Healthy Parenting and Wise Guys (run by the Children's Home Society), Parents As Teachers (run by YWCA High Point), and Ready for School, Ready for Life.
"Obviously, there is much work still to be done to improve these trends and community health as a whole," Holloman said. "The Foundation will continue to support a holistic combination of efforts focused not only on maternal and child health, but also on social determinants of health that support healthy child development."
