HIGH POINT — The rate of teen pregnancy in High Point decreased between 2010 and 2020, the rates of pre-term births, babies born with low birth weight and infant mortality increased slightly and remained above the state average, according to a study released by the Foundation for a Healthy High Point.

The study, "Healthy Beginnings in Greater High Point," was done by epidemiologist Mark H. Smith as part of the foundation's Healthy Beginnings initiative. The initiative, which has resulted in $3 million in funding to 12 local organizations, is focused on reducing unintended pregnancies and supporting healthy pregnancies and early child development.

