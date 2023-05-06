HIGH POINT — A new city-commissioned study of downtown parking needs recommends the addition of two public decks to accommodate future growth.
Planning and design consultant Kimley-Horn found that new garages on Church Avenue behind the future City Hall site and at English Road and Lindsay Street with a total of up to 1,640 spaces is the maximum that would be needed over the next eight years, depending on how much development occurs.
The city’s total cost for the new decks under this scenario would be $39.36 million.
The area includes Truist Point stadium, where the High Point Rockers baseball team plays, and where the Carolina Core FC soccer team will begin play next year.
Private developments such as the Congdon Yards campus and upcoming projects from Elliott Sidewalk Communities, the developer of the Bedrock building next to the stadium, were also factored into the projections.
In addition, a proposed Springhill Suites hotel is under development and local firm Peters Development has announced future projects near the stadium.
“The recommendation for the two new garages — it’s going to depend on who goes first,” said Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson in presenting the study’s findings to a City Council committee on Wednesday. “We want to be responsive to Congdon Yards, to Peters Development, to Elliott Sidewalk, to other opportunities that might happen along Lindsay. But the city needs to be nimble and have the data to move forward.”
In the near term, the city is going to look at implementing new on-street spaces that could accommodate up to 129 cars in the district, as well as a new surface lot at English and Lindsay.
The plan would be to demolish the Piedmont Electric Repair Co. property that the city recently acquired and convert it into 353 parking spaces.
“That’s a tremendous opportunity to get a sizable amount of parking out there,” Ferguson said.
The city now offers free on-street parking citywide, he added, but “we really need to consider if that’s the model we want to use moving forward. It’s easier than it’s ever been to have a small charge for on-street parking. We are going to be investing a lot of money in a parking facility, so that’s one way to pay for it.”
This would help to achieve another recommendation of the study to fund new public parking through user fees rather than general fund revenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.