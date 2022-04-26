HIGH POINT — “The History of Racial Disparities in High Point,” a program by history students at High Point University, will be presented tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The presentation is based on research conducted by students in the course “History 3211: Race and the Law,” said Paul Ringel, an associate professor of history. Admission is free.
“The goal of the research is to collect data that shows what the actual racial disparities in the city were over the course of the 20th and early 21st centuries,” Ringel said.
“The students did archival research on housing, criminal justice and education. They studied arrest and conviction records, tax maps and documents from the housing authority, and the records of the High Point school board before the Guilford County merger. They also interviewed several people from the community.”
