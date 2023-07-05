TRIAD – Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools showed greater gains in literacy skills on a key assessment administered during the middle of the current school year that students in other states using the same assessment, state officials say.

The gains were achieved during the second full year of a statewide initiative to provide elementary school teachers with extensive training and indicate that schools are implementing its practices even as many teachers are still learning about them, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.