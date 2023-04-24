HPTNWS-04-25-23 DREAM.jpg

Joe Dudley Jr., president of Dudley Direct LLC., speaks to students at High Point Central Monday as part of the “Dream Big” series sponsored by the High Point NAACP. The program is designed to inspire students.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – When Joe Dudley Jr. says he has been in business for more than 50 years, don’t assume he’s about ready to draw Social Security.

His family put him to work in the family hair-care and cosmetics business in Greensboro when he was 5.

Trending Videos