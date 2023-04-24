HIGH POINT – When Joe Dudley Jr. says he has been in business for more than 50 years, don’t assume he’s about ready to draw Social Security.
His family put him to work in the family hair-care and cosmetics business in Greensboro when he was 5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT – When Joe Dudley Jr. says he has been in business for more than 50 years, don’t assume he’s about ready to draw Social Security.
His family put him to work in the family hair-care and cosmetics business in Greensboro when he was 5.
When he was 8, his mother had him adding up the daily sales reports. At 10, he started selling door to door while wearing a suit and tie, earning 25 cents an hour plus a 10% commission on sales.
“My parents stopped giving me an allowance at age 10, so if I wanted anything I had to go out and make money,” he told more than 60 High Point Central High School students during a presentation Tuesday.
And at age 12 he was the company’s top-selling young salesman of the year, beating out people at least five years older than he was.
Dudley’s presentation covered his lifelong experience in business from those beginnings to his present – he is the president of Dudley Direct, a small-business coaching and consulting firm, and vice president of Dudley Products, the family business – as part of a speaker series called “Dream Big” that the school began in February with the help of the High Point chapter of the NAACP.
“Dream Big” is intended to inspire the students by exposing them to careers they might not normally think about, NAACP President Elma Hairston said.
“We need our young people to be able to envision themselves being as successful as they can be,” she said. “We wanted to give them a well-rounded look at not only the trades … but all the professions.”
Dudley encouraged the students to explore their interests and join student groups to see what they do well and what they want to learn more about. And whatever they decide they want to pursue, he said, they have to put a lot of work into it, even when it’s discouraging. He cited his own experiences selling door to door.
“I was challenged,” he said. “Rejection is very common. A lot of people are going to say no to you.”
Dudley also told a couple of stories of his own failures in business. One involved investing $30,000 he had saved from his own work to help a cousin buy a funeral home, the business the cousin’s family was in. But instead of insisting on a long-term lease, they signed a month-to-month lease, and six months later the building’s owner wanted the building back to rent to someone who would pay more.
“So unfortunately I didn’t get my money back,” he said.
Setbacks happen in business, he told the students.
“That happens sometimes, but you have to dust yourself off and move forward,” he said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.