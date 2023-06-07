HIGH POINT — A couple of paintbrushes, three Southwest High School students and a desire to showcase diversity are only a few things behind downtown High Point’s newest mural.

The mural, created by Southwest High School 17-year-olds Lance Higgs, a senior, and juniors Sam Whigham and Dane Richards, stretches across a wall outdoors at the YWCA, depicting the word “EMPOWER.” In between each letter stands a person, with no two characters representing the same group or race, which is important, said Whigham, who designed it.