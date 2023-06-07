HIGH POINT — A couple of paintbrushes, three Southwest High School students and a desire to showcase diversity are only a few things behind downtown High Point’s newest mural.
The mural, created by Southwest High School 17-year-olds Lance Higgs, a senior, and juniors Sam Whigham and Dane Richards, stretches across a wall outdoors at the YWCA, depicting the word “EMPOWER.” In between each letter stands a person, with no two characters representing the same group or race, which is important, said Whigham, who designed it.
“It really was showing that there’s more than one person in the room,” he said. “I wanted someone to be able to relate to at least one of the people on this mural.”
The three students said that completing the project would not have been possible without the help of their art teacher, Deborah Caddell.
Caddell, 45, said she pitched to a group of seniors and juniors the idea of doing a creative project after reading about a grant from the Guilford County Schools’ art department.
“Someone said, ‘You know, what we need is something downtown, High Point. There’s some art down there, but not very much. We need to bring diversity to High Point,’ and I said, ‘I love it,’ ” Caddell said.
After typing up a proposal, the students won the $500 grant. Caddell then reached out to different organizations in High Point and came into contact with High Point YWCA Executive Director Heidi Majors about redoing one of the organization’s walls.
The wall originally had a graffiti-style artwork displaying the phrase “Girls Rock,” Majors said.
“We’ve talked over the years about doing some kind of mural but just didn’t have the funding to do that, so it was a great alignment with both the school and with YWCA to meet our needs,” Majors said.
The new mural, however, did not come without its challenges.
The three students and Caddell were delayed two weeks because of bee-infested bushes and a large hole in the corner of the wall, Whigham said.
“My grandpa — he really came in clutch,” Whigham said. “He came over and he filled the whole thing with cement the same day that we really discussed putting anything out.”
Since March, the students continued to work on the mural every Tuesday and Thursday after class with the help of Caddell.
While the bones of the mural are completed, Whigham said, the group still has to add some smaller details such as flowers or maybe even paying tribute to the “bee-covered bushes.”
Richards said the mural has reminded him how “boring” the world would be if every person was similar.
“There’s a lot of different people who have a lot of different skin tones, disabilities, sexualities,” he said. “When I look at this art, I kind of think of how special Earth is.”
Similarly, Higgs said he believes the mural can help boost people’s confidence.
“Even if you are different, you can have pride and empowerment in yourself, no matter your difference of race, ethnicity, where you come from, your religion,” he said. “We all have our own right to self determination, and we can all be different.”
And for Caddell, she hopes the word “empower” not only serves as a reminder to the women at the YWCA but also for her own students.
“This is their art, this is their project — it’s empowering them to be able to make decisions, to follow through with a very tedious project,” Caddell said. “I hope they can ride by, they can show friends, they can show family. I want them to be proud of their work.”
