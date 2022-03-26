HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School students collected nearly $4,800 in change and will donate $1,200 each to four charitable organizations.
The money was raised during the school’s annual Change for Change coin drive. Students collected and counted loose change throughout the past month, and the total was announced during a recent assembly.
The organizations selected by students to receive this year’s donations are the Epilepsy Alliance, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Best Friends Animal Society and Ocean Conservancy.
