JAMESTOWN – For the first time, a nonprofit established by a local student has awarded a $4,000 scholarship to a high school senior.
This scholarship from Chase’s Chance, founded in 2013 by now-17-year-old Chase Clark, was awarded to Elijah Touzoukou of the Early/Middle College High School at GTCC-Jamestown. He will attend Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, where he plans to major in public policy.
This scholarship is a result of a private family donation. The family’s only request was to encourage a student to “learn big, grow big and serve big,” according to a press release from the nonprofit.
In partnership with Qorvo, a semiconductor company that encourages continued studies in science, technology, engineering and math, Chase’s Chance also will award Chase’s Chance STEM Scholar Awards, each of which includes a $750 scholarship, to two Southwest Guilford High School students.
Chase’s Chance has provided or contributed toward more than 50 scholarships to support students since 2013. The nonprofit also has shown community support by supporting teachers, classroom needs and more.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, rising costs and declining donations, the high school senior and board members of Chase’s Chance intensified their efforts to help close the gaps that many youth face. At the beginning of the school year, the nonprofit helped with paying college application fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.