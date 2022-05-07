HIGH POINT — Two middle school robotics teams from Westchester Country Day School will compete in a world championship in Texas starting Sunday.
The teams received an invitation to the VEX IQ Challenge World Championship in Dallas following their top finishes at the state competition on March 5 in Concord, said Terry Andrews, director of technology and robotics adviser.
Team CyPurr Cats, made up of sixth-graders Max Volynets, Luke Heybrock, Quinten Stofferis and eighth-grader Lukas Stofferis, finished in second place in the state competition. The team also received the VEX IQ Think Award, which is given to the team that exhibits knowledge and understanding of the programming process and is able to clearly explain the programming strategy used to solve the game challenge.
Team Cosmo Cats, made up of seventh-graders Pallavi Paruchuri, Wilson Caddy and Clinton Wagoner, finished in the top 10 in the state competition and held sixth place in the NC VEX IQ Robot Skills rankings to earn a spot in the world finals. The team also received The Amaze Award at the state level, given to the team that shows a consistently high-scoring, well-built robot that performs well in all areas of the competition.
In Dallas, both teams will participate Sunday-Tuesday in the VEX IQ Middle School Division in both a teamwork competition and to show their individual skills in driver-controlled and programming challenges.
In the VEX IQ Challenge, elementary and middle school students build a robot using snap-together VEX IQ parts to solve an engineering challenge that is presented in the form of a game.
