HIGH POINT – A 2022 High Point University graduate from Raleigh was chosen to receive an annual award for an outstanding graduate in one of the university’s home-furnishings-related programs.
Anna Lomax, who graduated with a major in interior design and a minor in visual merchandising, received a $3,000 award and a replica of the Haverty Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on HPU’s campus and will have Lomax’s name added to the base.
The Haverty Cup was established in 1988 by the late Rawson Haverty of the Havertys furnishings retailer to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry.
At HPU, Lomax received high academic honors as a dean’s list recipient and was a member of Alpha Delta Theta sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society and the club softball team. Lomax also gained experience at the High Point Market working as an assistant sales representative at Made Goods and Wendover Art Group, specifically collaborating with designers and buyers who attend the furniture trade show
She has experience in both residential and commercial design areas and secured a full-time job with Nehmer and HVS as a designer in Rockville, Maryland, where she interned in hospitality design.
