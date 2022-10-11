GUILFORD COUNTY — About one-third of the students in Guilford County Schools were chronically absent from school in the 2021-22 school year, roughly three times as many as before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information presented Tuesday night to the Guilford County Board of Education.
Chronic absenteeism is missing two or more days per month, which is more than 10% of classroom time, said Tracey Lewis, chief communications officer for GCS.
This reflects a national trend, she said, citing figures from the National Center for Education Statistics showing that 72% of schools said that student absenteeism has increased since before the pandemic, and 77% said it’s harder now to find substitute teachers.
Absenteeism in GCS has increased in all school levels and among all student groups. The reasons are varied, Lewis said. For instance, some students lost a family member or caregiver to COVID-19, and those students may now either be in the position of having to work to help support the family or having to stay home to help care for a family member.
Whatever the reason, absenteeism has implications for getting overall student academic performance back to pre-pandemic levels because there is a strong correlation between attendance and performance, said Rebecca Kaye, senior adviser to the superintendent.
Each school has a plan for addressing absenteeism, including visiting the homes of students who are missing classes, Kaye said.
In addition to absenteeism, GCS figures show that about 2,400 students withdrew from the school system during the pandemic without enrolling elsewhere, and school officials are trying to reach out to draw those students back to school, Kaye said.
It’s too early to know how the absenteeism trends are shaping up for the 2022-23 school year, but Superintendent Whitney Oakley said it appears that more students came back earlier in the first few weeks of the school year than did at the beginning of the last school year.
“I think this year already feels so different than last year,” she said.
In other business, the school board was told that GCS is accepting public comment through Nov. 10 on a revision to the district’s policy on wearing face masks that makes it optional in school facilities unless it becomes required by a new law or regulation. The school board then would vote on the revision Nov. 15.
