GUILFORD COUNTY — About one-third of the students in Guilford County Schools were chronically absent from school in the 2021-22 school year, roughly three times as many as before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information presented Tuesday night to the Guilford County Board of Education.

Chronic absenteeism is missing two or more days per month, which is more than 10% of classroom time, said Tracey Lewis, chief communications officer for GCS.

