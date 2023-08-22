HIGH POINT — Police Chief Travis Stroud will retire Nov. 30, culminating a career with the High Point Police Department that dates back nearly 30 years.
Stroud told The High Point Enterprise on Monday that he has cherished his job but wants to move on to a new phase of his life and give another officer a chance to lead the department.
“I’ve had a good run, but it’s time to make a change for me,” said Stroud, who added that he’s not sure what he’ll do next, but it won’t involve law enforcement. “That part of my life has passed me by.”
Stroud was interim police chief starting in August 2020, after the retirement of Chief Ken Shultz, and was promoted to chief in April 2021.
Stroud, 51, has served with the High Point Police Department since starting his rookie year in August 1995. He worked his way up the ranks by taking various leadership posts.
Stroud said that one of the biggest accomplishments for the department has involved driving down violent and property crimes, so-called impact crimes that have dropped 7% so far this year.
“It’s not really my accomplishment — it’s officers on the street,” he said.
The chief said that his biggest disappointment during his time as chief is that the department hasn’t been able to overcome staffing shortfalls that also have affected other law enforcement agencies.
“That doesn’t sit well with me,” he said. “We weren’t ever able to get fully staffed. I wish I could have corrected the vacancy issue, but even being short-staffed they are doing a remarkable job out there on the street.”
Stroud said that what he’ll miss most is the day-to-day experience of serving the High Point Police Department.
“This has really been my entire existence my adult life,” he said. “I’ve really only had one true job, and this is it. And I’ve loved it. I’m not leaving disgruntled or anything like that. I can’t imagine being a police officer anywhere else.”
High Point city officials already have begun the search for a new police chief. The opening has been posted on the N.C. League of Municipalities’ website.
Minimum requirements for the job include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college with major coursework in law enforcement, public administration or related areas. Candidates should have at least 10 years of law enforcement experience as well as at least five years in command or upper management of a law enforcement agency.
A first review of applications will begin Sept. 15, the job posting indicates.
