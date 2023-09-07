HIGH POINT – A street festival is being held this Saturday as a fundraiser to support Open Door Ministries of High Point.
Party on Main will be 3-7 p.m. on Westwood Street beside the Lenny Peters Foundation building – which is at 645 N. Main St., but Main Street will not be closed for the festival – and behind the building. It will feature a live band, food trucks and vendors as well as bounce houses, face painting and other family-friendly activities. Admission to the street festival is free, but there also is a ticketed VIP experience at Peters Quarters, the rooftop venue in the Lenny Peters Foundation building, for $100 a ticket.
A number of local businesses have donated items for auction or raffle at the VIP experience, including Simon Jewelers, Southerlands Cigar Lounge, The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, Carolina Core Football Club and Ralph Lauren.
Bethany Medical and Lenny Peters Foundation founder and CEO Dr. Lenny Peters has vowed to match the total proceeds for the day through the Lenny Peters Foundation.
Peters said he was motivated to arrange Saturday’s events after learning from Open Door Executive Director Ryan Ross that since it was announced that Open Door wants to open a day center to facilitate programming and assistance for the homeless and those in need of assistance, recent donations have been earmarked for that, which has diminished the donations received for daily operating costs.
“Homelessness affects us all and is an increasingly prevalent circumstance in High Point and in cities not only throughout the Triad and North Carolina but across the country. For those of us who have been fortunate and blessed enough to become successful, we have a moral and civic duty to help our fellow citizens,” Peters said.
Ross said that news of the fundraiser was a welcome surprise.
“There is still a need for funds that go toward allowing our staff to run and manage the programs and services we provide day in and day out, helping feed, clothe and house temporarily as many as we can from one day to the next,” Ross said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.