HIGH POINT – A street festival is being held this Saturday as a fundraiser to support Open Door Ministries of High Point.

Party on Main will be 3-7 p.m. on Westwood Street beside the Lenny Peters Foundation building – which is at 645 N. Main St., but Main Street will not be closed for the festival – and behind the building. It will feature a live band, food trucks and vendors as well as bounce houses, face painting and other family-friendly activities. Admission to the street festival is free, but there also is a ticketed VIP experience at Peters Quarters, the rooftop venue in the Lenny Peters Foundation building, for $100 a ticket.