HIGH POINT — A new street connection has opened in a High Point residential community that’s almost fully developed.
The extension of Wrenn Farm Drive to N. Scientific Street was opened to traffic on Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
All of the road except for the newly opened segment was built through the 65-acre property at Greensboro and Penny roads near Jamestown when the initial phase of Wrenn Farm Village was developed.
Penny Road turns into Wrenn Farm Drive at the entrance to the development next to a 7-Eleven convenience store.
The developer of the community, Jemsite Development, paid for the new road. The extension was opened as construction on Wrenn Farm Village approaches completion.
The community will include a total of 103 single-family detached homes and 87 townhomes, said Jeff Guernier, Triad operations partner for True Homes, the builder for Wrenn Farm Village.
“The townhomes are all built and sold. The last few single-family homes are sold and under construction, to be completed probably in February,” Guernier said.
The development includes several available acres for retail outparcels along Greensboro Road.
There are additional road improvements underway where Wrenn Farm Drive connects with N. Scientific Street, which is being widened as part of the Jamestown Bypass project.
The four-lane bypass is under construction a block to the south. The remaining unfinished segment of the road from Vickrey Chapel Road to Interstate 74 is expected to be completed in spring or summer 2023, according to the NCDOT’s latest estimates.
City planners have recommended that it be named Jamestown Parkway, to be consistent with the segment that’s already open to the east.
