GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro will dedicate a portion of a roadway today for civil rights activist and longtime Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died this past January at the age of 79.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate Carolyn Coleman Way takes place at 10 a.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The dedication is open to the general public.
The city of Greensboro will designate a portion of road at MLK Drive and Bragg Street in Coleman’s honor.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Greensboro City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower.
Coleman was first elected to the board of commissioners in 2002 and served nearly 20 years representing District 7, which covers Pleasant Garden and eastern Greensboro. She became the board’s first Black chairwoman in 2005.
