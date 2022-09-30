TRIAD – Hurricane Ian made landfall for the second time Friday, this time in South Carolina, and headed north on a path that could take the center of the storm directly over High Point this morning.

However, it will be just a tropical depression by the time it gets here. The area is likely to see sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph, with some gusts potentially reaching more than 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

