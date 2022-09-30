TRIAD – Hurricane Ian made landfall for the second time Friday, this time in South Carolina, and headed north on a path that could take the center of the storm directly over High Point this morning.
However, it will be just a tropical depression by the time it gets here. The area is likely to see sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph, with some gusts potentially reaching more than 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Rainfall totals for the Triad region were expected to reach 2 to 4 inches on average, though some places could get more, forecasters said. That could lead to flash flooding in some areas, and officials warned that people should never attempt to drive across a flooded roadway.
Though widespread power failures were not expected, the combination of heavy rain and gusty winds was expected to lead to many downed trees or limbs that could knock out power. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press briefing Friday that more than 10,000 utility workers were prepared across North and South Carolina to begin working to restore power wherever it was lost.
Cooper said that the eastward shift in the projected path of Ian could bring more trouble to central and eastern North Carolina than earlier believed. But he said the state’s emergency equipment and services have been staged to maximize flexibility.
The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s center came ashore Friday about 2 p.m. near Georgetown, north of Charleston, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and wind gusts knocked out power for thousands across the state.
The Pawleys Island Police Department said in a tweet Friday that a portion of the Pawleys Island pier had “collapsed” and was floating south. Earlier Friday, officials closed a causeway connecting Pawleys Island to South Carolina’s mainland.
Many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already underwater at midday Friday as Hurricane Ian approached.
In North Carolina, some power outages were reported and some coastal rivers rose as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state.
Guilford County officials declared a state of emergency earlier Friday as a precaution in case of hazardous weather. It is a common practice for counties to issue declarations early to allow communities to submit for reimbursement of any costs associated with pre-staging of emergency assets.
Residents are encouraged to follow Guilford County social media for storm-related updates and can sign up to receive emergency notifications from the Guilford Emergency Alert Notification Information system by visiting www.readyGuilford.com.
Ian struck southwest Florida on Wednesday as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.
Four people were confirmed dead in Florida. Three people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.
In the Fort Myers area, homes had been ripped from their slabs and deposited among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats, and fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.
