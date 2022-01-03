HIGH POINT — An early winter storm caused power outages and fallen trees across roadways Monday morning throughout the city as a dusting of snow arrived after a full week of springlike weather.
The High Point Electric Utilities Department reported up to 11,000 customers without power out of its more than 40,000 total customers Monday morning, Electric Utilities Director Garey Edwards said. He was not sure when all power would be restored.
Outages were caused by trees and limbs falling across power lines.
One major outage occurred when a tree fell across power lines along Westchester Drive. Part of Westchester near Chestnut Drive and Phillips Avenue was blocked so repairs could take place.
There were 30 reports of downed trees in the city as of Monday morning, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.
High Point had wind gusts of up to 32 mph, with Greensboro recording wind gusts up to 54 mph, meteorologist Dan Leins of the National Weather Service said.
The National Weather Service was expecting little snow accumulation in High Point as temperatures remain above freezing, Leins said. High Point was just south of the line for an inch or more of snow accumulation in the northern Triad, Leins told The Enterprise.
The city averages 8.7 inches of snow for a winter season. January is the month with the highest average accumulation of 3.2 inches, according to National Weather Service records.
The storm system prompted Guilford County Schools to cancel classes Monday, which was supposed to be the first day back after the holiday break.
The storm system that cut through the area Sunday night and Monday morning was a contrast to conditions the past several days. Temperatures reached into the upper 70s on Saturday, and Sunday afternoon’s high was in 60s.
The storm system should clear the region by early Monday afternoon, producing sunny conditions. Leins said temperatures should remain cold, with temperatures in the upper 30s in the afternoon and low 20s into Tuesday morning.
“We're concerned about road conditions Tuesday morning,” Leins said. “Any rain left over on surfaces could freeze overnight, bringing the threat of black ice.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com
