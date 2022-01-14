TRIAD — Driving could be treacherous through the commute as late as Tuesday morning from a powerful winter storm that will descend on the greater High Point area this weekend.
Whatever wintry precipitation falls — primarily on Sunday — won’t melt rapidly, said Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Raleigh.
“Monday morning is likely to be a mess,” Blaes told The High Point Enterprise.
Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be around 40 degrees.
Some traffic already was set to be off roadways Monday because of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Guilford County Schools are set to be closed Monday for the holiday and Tuesday for a teacher work day.
Guilford County issued a state of emergency declaration Friday afternoon because of the storm.
The city of High Point geared up to respond to inclement weather.
The city is equipped with three motor graders, 15 plow trucks, 15 salt spreaders and four brine trucks for snow removal. During winter weather, the city of High Point Street Maintenance and Stormwater Divisions is responsible for snow and ice removal on approximately 500 miles of lanes on N.C. Department of Transportation and city-maintained roadways.
City crews were scheduled Friday evening to apply salt brine to major thoroughfares, bridges and overpasses. The salt brine helps prevent snow from sticking to the pavement and makes plowing and additional salting more effective.
During major storms, the street maintenance and stormwater divisions will work around the clock in 12-hour shifts. The city maintains a stockpile of 800 tons of de-icing salt and a storage capacity of 33,100 gallons of salt brine.
Weather forecasters' predictions of debilitating snow and ice as far south as Georgia sent parts of the region into a tizzy Friday with shoppers scouring store shelves for storm supplies and road crews trying to prevent a repeat of past wintertime debacles.
On Friday, the fast-moving storm dropped heavy snow across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed or moved to online instruction. A winter storm watch extended from just north of metro Atlanta to Arkansas in the west and Pennsylvania in the north, covering parts of 10 states.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an emergency order and the administration urged people to stay at home after the storm hits. The state highway agency warned that labor shortages meant crews might not respond to problem areas as quickly as normal.
“We just don’t have as many people to drive the trucks or operate the equipment,” said Marcus Thompson, a spokesman for the DOT.
