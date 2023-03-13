HIGH POINT — By the tale of the meteorological tape, High Point remains without measurable snow for this winter after Sunday’s storm brought little more than a trace of snow and sleet.
Forecasters say that for a snowfall to count as measurable, it must amount to at least one-tenth of an inch. Sunday’s snowfall was recorded as a trace, said Brian Slocum, a meteorologist with WXII-TV.
“We had more rain and sleet than anything else,” he said. “I don’t know of anybody outside of the mountains that got measurable snow Sunday.”
If the lack of snow holds, this will be the first time in a little more than 30 years that the city has gone without any measurable snow for a winter season.
Conditions will be cold enough for snow this week, with overnight lows tonight and Wednesday in the mid- to upper 20s. But conditions are expected to be dry, said Kathleen Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
“Through the next seven days the only wintry weather we’re expecting is the cold,” Carroll said.
By Friday, weather conditions will reverse, with a high in the mid-60s and an overnight low of 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
“The later it gets into the month, the more that window (for snow) closes,” Carroll said. “But I’m not going to completely rule it out. While the chances are dwindling, it’s not out of the range of possibility just yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.