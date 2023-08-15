HIGH POINT — An afternoon thunderstorm with lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy rain downed trees and limbs and caused power outages across the city Tuesday.
The summer storm cell came through the area just before 3 p.m. and brought wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Petro said.
City of High Point Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier said at peak about 6,400 customers were without electricity. The High Point Electric Utilities Department has 42,000 total customers.
Outages took place across the city, Berrier told The High Point Enterprise. Late Tuesday afternoon, city power crews had identified the sources of all outages and were making repairs.
A city of High Point emergency services dispatcher said that reports of at least 10 fallen trees had come in as of late Tuesday afternoon.
