HIGH POINT — The latest round of snow late Friday and early Saturday brought the High Point area a powdery coating that ranged from 1 to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
James Danco, a meteorologist with the agency’s Raleigh office, said reports indicated that the highest accumulations for the region were south of the city.
“It looks like the highest totals we received were a little south of (High Point), closer to Asheboro, which saw closer to 2 to 3 inches, and Troy as well, with 2 to 3 inches,” he said.
Snow totals were lower to the west, with about an inch in Winston-Salem, and areas to the east mostly saw less than an inch.
“(High Point) got a band that set up over the Triad and south of there,” Danco said.
The precipitation marked the third straight weekend of snow.
Saturday’s totals were comparable to last weekend’s snowfall, although roads were generally not as covered this time and no plowing was required to clear the roadways, unlike the Jan. 16 storm, which dumped more than 3 inches of snow.
Although major roads were mostly clear as Saturday progressed, many icy spots remained in shaded areas that could pose a problem, Danco said, since temperatures struggled to climb above freezing.
Sunday’s highs are expected to reach the lower 40s, so wind chills values shouldn’t be as low as Saturday’s, he said, although gusts could reach about 18 mph during the day.
