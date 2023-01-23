THOMASVILLE — Police are seeking the man who robbed a Thomasville convenience store Sunday night.
At 8:10 p.m., Thomasville Police Department officers received a report of a holdup at the Quik Chek in the 800 block of Bryan Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THOMASVILLE — Police are seeking the man who robbed a Thomasville convenience store Sunday night.
At 8:10 p.m., Thomasville Police Department officers received a report of a holdup at the Quik Chek in the 800 block of Bryan Street.
An employee told police a man, dressed in all black, entered the store and asked for items to purchase.
The robber pushed the employee and reached over the counter, grabbing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register drawer.
The robber was last seen fleeing on foot.
The holdup is not believed to be connected to the Dollar General robbery that occurred Saturday night on Lexington Avenue in Thomasville.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.