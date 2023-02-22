HIGH POINT — A developer has received zoning approval from the city of High Point to support construction of a proposed internal access self-storage facility on N.C. 68.
AAA Storage Management LLC, led by local developer Hunter Oglesby, got a 3.5-acre undeveloped parcel at the rear of the Deep River Business Center complex rezoned Monday to allow this use.
No development plans or timelines have been submitted for the site, which is targeted for a 22,000- to 24,000-square-foot building, according to the real estate broker marketing materials used for the property.
Judy Stalder, a consultant working with the developer, said at Monday’s zoning hearing that the proposed facility will look like an office building compatible with the surrounding uses and will be a low traffic generator.
The site is behind a multitenant office building with frontage on N.C. 68 across from the Heron Village shopping center.
It has access from N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road, just to the south.
It’s part of a larger 9-acre development annexed by the city in 2000 that did not allow self-storage uses.
Monday’s approval removed this prohibition from the zoning conditions.
According to the city, an internal storage complex would have to keep all materials used in the operation, such as racks, bins or shelving, shielded from visibility from the public right-of-way.
