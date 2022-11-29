KERNERSVILLE — A low fuel light that prompted a woman to stop for gas at a Kernersville service station led to her winning a jackpot in a N.C. Education Lottery drawing.
After shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen of Winston-Salem and her boyfriend, Jamie Floyd, stopped immediately for gas at the 7-Eleven on S. Main Street when their truck’s low fuel light lit up on the dashboard. While there they bought a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, which turned out to have a $1 million prize.
