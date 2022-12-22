THOMASVILLE — As the landscape of college baseball changes, the HiToms aim to remain competitive. And Sean Stevens wants to contribute to that.
Stevens has been hired as High Point-Thomasville’s next head coach, following in the footsteps of DJ Russ, who coached the team this past summer.
He comes to the HiToms following summer collegiate stints with the Lake Norman Copperheads in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, Brewster White Caps in the Cape Cod League and the Guilford BlueTicks in the Old North State League.
He’s also currently the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Keystone College, a Division III power in Laplume, Pennsylvania.
“I’m excited, exhilarated,” Stevens said this week at Finch Field. “After a 6 1/2-hour car ride, I’m excited to finally make it to Thomasville. What an opportunity. It’s a blessing, and it’s going to be an exciting summer. I think about the fans, the community — I really wanted to liven this place up and bring in a great product on the field.”
He joins High Point-Thomasville following a solid 2022 season in which the HiToms finished with a 24-24 overall record, contending for the four-team Petitt Cup playoffs but finishing just outside the race.
“He wanted the job,” HiToms president Greg Suire said. “He really had a passion, and he did the research about the HiToms. He knew what kind of players we’re producing. He knew what kind of history we have. And he wanted to be a part of it. And that’s what struck me very quickly.”
Stevens, who knows Russ professionally, joins the HiToms during an era of flux in collegiate baseball. Changes in minor league baseball, as well as in college baseball with the transfer portal and the extra year due to COVID-19, have reshaped what players are looking for in summer collegiate baseball in recent years.
There’s a bit more urgency in producing results. So, that’s where Stevens, who majored in exercise science at Aurora University and has certifications from USA Track & Field and USA Weightlifting, can add a bit more to the HiToms, who are in the process of expanding their facilities.
“Just priming my players, in the sense of priming their neuromuscular system and just getting them ready to go pitch one,” said Stevens, who played collegiately at Aurora and played professionally in the independent leagues.
“It’s a contagious environment you build. If one guy sees another guy having success with a little bit more work but maybe just in a different arena, then that’s how it starts. It’s a snowball effect.”
The goal is for High Point-Thomasville to be a place where players, both locally and from across the country, can develop their game over the summer and return to their program in the fall with improved results — and in the meantime compete among the Coastal Plain League’s top teams.
“I smile every time I think about a new opportunity to leave my mark,” said Stevens, who also coached collegiately at Trinity Baptist and Edward Waters College. “I’m just trying to be present and enjoy the moment but constantly thinking about the roster of young men, the facilities.
“I was once told a while ago to never reinvent the wheel. And that’s something that stands true. I’m not going to do anything a good, young, hungry coach wouldn’t do. But, at the same time, I’m looking to leave my mark on this organization and bring a championship back.”
