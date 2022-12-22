HPTNWS-12-22-22 HITOMS.jpg

Sean Stevens has been hired as the new head coach of the HiToms.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — As the landscape of college baseball changes, the HiToms aim to remain competitive. And Sean Stevens wants to contribute to that.

Stevens has been hired as High Point-Thomasville’s next head coach, following in the footsteps of DJ Russ, who coached the team this past summer.

Trending Videos